SIBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $540,871.82 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $540,871.82 and approximately $5,657.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.52 or 0.04021924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00392631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.05 or 0.01213633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00526459 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.13 or 0.00409785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00251548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00022428 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,950,566 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

