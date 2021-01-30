SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $519,354.07

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $519,354.07 and approximately $5,566.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,839.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.71 or 0.03979684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00385225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.46 or 0.01189318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.32 or 0.00518101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00405364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00246886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00022108 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,949,384 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

