Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.26

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.30. Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 71,854 shares changing hands.

SMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$651.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$97.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

