Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Shares Down 0.4%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $30.61. Approximately 104,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 96,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

SGTX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at $43,999,974. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

