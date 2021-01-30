Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,200 shares, an increase of 147.0% from the December 31st total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $18,023,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Silver Spike Acquisition
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.
