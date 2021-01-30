Silverway Market Capitalization Tops $3,855.37 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Silverway coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Silverway has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar. Silverway has a market capitalization of $3,855.37 and $623.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.05 or 0.01213633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00526459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00042694 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008612 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Silverway Coin Profile

Silverway is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

Silverway Coin Trading

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.