Silverway Trading Up 13.1% Over Last Week (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Silverway coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Silverway has a market cap of $3,732.27 and $1,906.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,839.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.46 or 0.01189318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.32 or 0.00518101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038192 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008785 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002280 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (SLV) is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

