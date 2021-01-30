SimpliFi Inc. Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 327,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SimpliFi Inc. owned 0.60% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.46. 1,160,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,316. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

