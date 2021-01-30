SimpliFi Inc. Trims Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

SimpliFi Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,231 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up 10.7% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned approximately 4.17% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $22,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Shares of QEFA stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.35. 58,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,323. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21.

