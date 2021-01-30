SingularDTV (SNGLS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.58 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $1.58 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.84 or 0.00898541 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00051321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.50 or 0.04638557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018495 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

