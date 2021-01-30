Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shares of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.38. Sinopharm Group shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 10,054 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

