SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.38.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

