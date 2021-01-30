Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $54,981,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 92,321 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $1,473,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SIX opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

