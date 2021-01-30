SKALE Network (SKL) Market Capitalization Reaches $79.59 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $79.59 million and $16.13 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,166,667 tokens. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

SKALE Network Token Trading

