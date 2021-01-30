SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $76,511.58 and approximately $16,265.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.00849968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.62 or 0.04222184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018175 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

SkinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

