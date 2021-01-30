SkinCoin (SKIN) Trading Up 24.1% Over Last 7 Days

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $66,225.88 and approximately $13,954.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.07 or 0.00916905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.08 or 0.04619039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018652 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

