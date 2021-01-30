Sky plc (SKY.L) (LON:SKY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,727.50

Sky plc (SKY.L) (LON:SKY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,727.50 and traded as high as $1,728.00. Sky plc (SKY.L) shares last traded at $1,727.50, with a volume of 75,802 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,727.50.

Sky plc (SKY.L) Company Profile (LON:SKY)

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sky plc (SKY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky plc (SKY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.