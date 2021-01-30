Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $169.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.58. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $188.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

