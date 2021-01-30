SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLM. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SLM by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

