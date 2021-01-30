SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Trading Down 12%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.61 and last traded at $72.63. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

