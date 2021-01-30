SmartCash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $85,145.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $85,145.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,222.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.77 or 0.04005449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00389447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.01206907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.49 or 0.00524484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.57 or 0.00407845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00245441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022104 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

