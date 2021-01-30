SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

SMBK opened at $19.80 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $301.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.