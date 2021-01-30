Smartlands Network (SLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $96,383.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Smartlands Network token can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $96,383.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00070169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.65 or 0.00911281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00056063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.47 or 0.04565852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018653 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

