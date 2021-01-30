smARTOFGIVING 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25,843.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and $25,843.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00132988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067199 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00264064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00065083 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,108.31 or 0.91443462 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire smARTOFGIVING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy smARTOFGIVING using one of the exchanges listed above.

