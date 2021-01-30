SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,475,000 shares of company stock worth $122,381,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

