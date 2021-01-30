SmileyCoin One Day Volume Tops $1,174.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $842,798.51 and approximately $1,174.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

