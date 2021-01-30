Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.69

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and traded as low as $19.25. Smiths Group shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 24,082 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smiths Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

