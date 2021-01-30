SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.07

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $5.87. SMTC shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 117,138 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMTX shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $165.62 million, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.59.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SMTC had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that SMTC Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SMTC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SMTC by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SMTC by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

