SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.26

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.26 and traded as low as $16.19. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 4,955 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

