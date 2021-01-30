SnodeCoin (SND) Price Up 59.7% This Week

SnodeCoin (CURRENCY:SND) traded up 173.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One SnodeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnodeCoin has traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar. SnodeCoin has a total market cap of $88,141.70 and approximately $8.00 worth of SnodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnodeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00069003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.70 or 0.00921939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.74 or 0.04502002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018380 BTC.

SnodeCoin Profile

SND is a token. SnodeCoin’s total supply is 43,149,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,049,969 tokens. The official website for SnodeCoin is snode.co . SnodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandcoin project allows its holders to participate in the creation of a crowd-sourced sand quarry project in which non-metallic materials will be mined to generate revenue and buy-back the SND token at a higher price. The SND token is an Ethereum-based asset. “

Buying and Selling SnodeCoin

SnodeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnodeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnodeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnodeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnodeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnodeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.