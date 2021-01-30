SnowGem 24 Hour Volume Hits $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.