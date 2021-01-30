Solana (SOL) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. Solana has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $43.37 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for $4.04 or 0.00011836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solana has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00069278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.06 or 0.00919332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00051461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.69 or 0.04407502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

