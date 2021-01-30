SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $288.33 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

