Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

SOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE SOI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 214,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,463. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $412.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $36,498,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.