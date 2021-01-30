SOLVE Market Cap Hits $35.79 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $35.79 million and $942,108.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,709,629 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

