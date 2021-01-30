Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.43

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.43 and traded as high as $33.00. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 371 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $85.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $656,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

