Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 907,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

OTCMKTS SCEYF remained flat at $$1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. Source Energy Services has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

