Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the December 31st total of 907,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
OTCMKTS SCEYF remained flat at $$1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. Source Energy Services has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.
About Source Energy Services
