South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $145.42

South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.42 and traded as low as $141.08. South32 Limited (S32.L) shares last traded at $141.08, with a volume of 257,113 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The firm has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 145.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.40.

South32 Limited (S32.L) Company Profile (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Limited (S32.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 Limited (S32.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.