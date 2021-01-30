Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $294.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.02. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 106,605 shares of company stock worth $1,230,381. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

