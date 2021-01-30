Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 147.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,984 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,796 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,222 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,854,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,506. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

