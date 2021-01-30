S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Horan Capital Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,207,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

Shares of SPGI opened at $317.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

