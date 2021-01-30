SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Tops $41,337.43

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $41,337.43 and approximately $19.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008456 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,379,999 coins and its circulating supply is 9,301,871 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

