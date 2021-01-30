SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) is Howard Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,885 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for 23.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 1.71% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $116,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 189,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWB opened at $84.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $88.86.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

