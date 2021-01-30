SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.