SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

