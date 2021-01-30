SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $172.61 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

