SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,769 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $59,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

SPSB stock remained flat at $$31.40 during midday trading on Friday. 1,230,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,521. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38.

