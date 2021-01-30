SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Lowered by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,342,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,333,000 after acquiring an additional 443,287 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after buying an additional 2,380,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,031,000 after buying an additional 438,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,249,000 after buying an additional 1,678,916 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,885,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,194,000 after buying an additional 321,293 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,629,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

