Spectiv (SIG) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $22,348.91 and approximately $3.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00068565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.08 or 0.00913788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00055216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.39 or 0.04521452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019148 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029289 BTC.

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

