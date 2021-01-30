Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Price Up 180.5% This Week

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00897772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.18 or 0.04588443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.